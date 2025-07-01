Chairman of Azerbaijan-Ural organization detained in Yekaterinburg

YEKATERINBURG, July 1. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers have detained Shahin Shikhlinsky, chairman of the Sverdlovsk Public National Cultural Organization Azerbaijan-Ural, in Yekaterinburg, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Shakhin Shikhlinsky was detained," the source said, adding that he was taken for questioning to the Investigative Committee’s branch for the Sverdlovsk region. He did not specify the reason for the detention. TASS does not yet have any comments from the investigation.

The Investigative Committee for the Sverdlovsk region had previously said that Yekaterinburg had suppressed activities of an ethnic group involved, according to the investigators, in several murders in 2001, 2010 and 2011.