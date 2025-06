SYDNEY, June 27. /TASS/. An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 has occurred west of the coast of the main island of the Kingdom of Tonga, Tongatapu, the Australian State Geological Bureau said.

It said the epicenter of the tremors was located 340 km off the capital of the island state of Nuku'alofa, where more than 24,000 people live. The source was located at a depth of about 600 km.

There was no information about casualties or damage, and no tsunami threat was announced.