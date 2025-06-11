MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. A woman has murdered her three-year-old daughter during an exorcism ritual in Kalush, region of Ivano-Frankovsk, according to local police reports.

"Law enforcement officers discovered the body of a 2021-born girl during a scene inspection. The child’s mother was present at the location. Preliminary investigation revealed material evidence implicating the 32-year-old woman in premeditated murder," the police said in a statement posted on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the country).

Local media report the woman had been performing spirit-banishing rituals on the child while recording the process. The suspect currently remains in custody as pretrial investigations continue.