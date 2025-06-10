Russian national accused of laundering over $500 mln in the US

NEW YORK, June 10. /TASS/. A court in the United States has filed charges against Russian national Yuri Gugnin, accusing him of laundering more than $500 mln through cryptocurrency, the US Department of Justice announced.

"A 22-count indictment was unsealed today charging Iurii Gugnin, <...> a resident of New York and citizen of Russia, with various offenses related to using his cryptocurrency company Evita to funnel more than $500 mln of overseas payments through US banks and cryptocurrency exchanges while hiding the source and purpose of the transactions," the statement said.

In total, Gugnin faces 22 counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. If found guilty, Gugnin could face a minimum of 65 years in prison.