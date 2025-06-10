Temporary restrictions imposed at Russia’s Samara, Kazan airports

SAMARA, June 10. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have been imposed at Russia’s Samara Airport and Kazan Airport to ensure flight safety, the press service of the Federal Air Transport Agency reported.

"To ensure the safety of civil aviation flights, temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have also been introduced at Samara Airport (Kurumoch; ICAO code: UWWW)," the statement said. "Temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have been introduced at Kazan Airport (ICAO code: UWKD)," the statement added.

At the same time, restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft at Kaluga Airport have been lifted. The restrictions at Kaluga Airport were in effect from 11:24 p.m. Moscow time on June 9.