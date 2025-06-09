Madeleine ship with Greta Thunberg on board comes under attack

LONDON, June 9. /TASS/. The vessel Madeleine, headed for the coast of the Gaza Strip with 12 pro-Palestinian activists on board - including Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg - came under attack, Reuters reported, citing the Freedom Flotilla coalition.

According to the organization, quadcopters surrounded the ship in international waters and sprayed it with an unknown substance. Earlier, an alarm had been triggered on board, the agency noted.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated on X that the Israeli Navy had contacted the Madeleine and requested the crew to alter its course. The ministry also suggested that those on board were attempting to "draw media attention" rather than deliver genuine humanitarian aid to Gaza.

On June 8, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the military to take all necessary measures to prevent the ship from reaching the Gaza coast.

The Madeleine, part of the Freedom Flotilla coalition, departed Sicily on June 1 carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza, including baby food, diapers, flour, rice, water filters, hygiene products, and medical equipment, The Jerusalem Post previously reported.