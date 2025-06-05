Zaporozhye Region’s energy facilities suffer significant damage due to Ukrainian attacks

MELITOPOL, June 5. /TASS/. Energy infrastructure facilities in the Zaporozhye Region have suffered significant damage as a result of overnight Ukrainian drone attacks, the regional Energy Ministry reported.

"The Zaporozhye Region Energy Ministry reports on the situation that has developed as a result of an overnight Ukrainian drone attack. As a result, power grid infrastructure facilities have suffered significant damage. Power outages have been reported across most of the Zaporozhye Region," the statement said.