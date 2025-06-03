Rains kill at least 36 people in northeast India, leaving 550,000 others affected

NEW DELHI, June 3. /TASS/. The death toll from deluge and landslides caused by an incessant monsoon rain in northeast India has risen to 36, with 550,000 residents being affected, The Hindu reported.

Assam was hit the hardest, with 11 people, including three army personnel, killed in floods and overflowing rivers since May 29. Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Tripura, too, have reported fatalities and missing people. More than 10,000 houses have been damaged, and schools remain shut, with rail and road services affected and food and vital supplies blocked.

Army units and Indian Air Force helicopters have been rushed for rescue. In Sikkim, more than 1,600 tourists have been evacuated from flooded districts, and hundreds of residents in affected areas have been placed in temporary accommodation.