Overnight Ukrainian drone strike damages medical facilities in Kursk

KURSK, June 2. /TASS/. Medical facilities in Kursk were damaged as a result of an overnight Ukrainian drone strike, the region's Acting Health Minister Yekaterina Pismennaya reported.

"The buildings of a clinic and a city hospital were damaged again. Three days ago, they were attacked by drones as well. Tonight, the aircraft fell in the clinic's courtyard, near the site of the previous crash. A window in the hospital’s operating room was shattered. No one was in the operating room at the time because the incident occurred at night. Several windows at the clinic were also shattered," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

The clinic's entrance and ceiling were also affected. No staff or patients were injured as a result of the nighttime drone attack on the medical facility.

Pismennaya noted that medical facilities continue to operate as usual and that all medical care is being provided. Technical services are repairing the damage, and the repairs will be completed as soon as possible.

Earlier, Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported that Ukrainian drones had damaged three private houses, one apartment building, a garage, and a clinic in the attack on Kursk. There were no casualties.