BRYANSK, June 2. /TASS/. According to Governor Alexander Bogomaz, the number of those injured in the bridge collapse in the Bryansk Region has risen to 104.

"As of today, we have 104 victims - seven fatalities and 104 individuals injured," he stated. "Three are in serious condition, while the remaining are in moderate or mild condition."

Bogomaz specified that currently 22 survivors are in Moscow clinics and 38 others in medical facilities in the Bryansk Region.