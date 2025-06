MURMANSK, June 1. /TASS/. No one was hurt and no damage was done after a drone attack on Russia’s northwestern Murmansk Region, the region’s governor, Andrey Chibis, said.

"Neither casualties nor damage were reported. Security measures have been enhanced in the Murmansk Region," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, it was a massive attack. Emergencies services are working on the site in the city of Olonets.