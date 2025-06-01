Ukrainian troops attack industrial area in LPR’s Krasnodon with Storm Shadow missiles

LUGANSK, June 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attacked an industrial area in the city of Krasnodon in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) with Storm Shadow missiles, wounding several people, LPR’s head, Leonid Pasechnik, said.

"Today, the peaceful city of Krasnodon in the republic’s rear areas was attacked by Ukrainian troops. The criminal Kiev regime uses long-range European-made weapons. The shelling attack was staged with the use of Storm Shadow missiles targeting an industrial area. Nearby multi-apartment buildings and single-family houses were damaged, several people were hurt," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"This another act of aggression by the criminal Kiev authorities committed ahead of the talks in Istanbul reveals Ukraine’s intention to continue the war. Unable to take the blow on the battlefield, they are acting as terrorists opting to fight against civilians," he added.