KURSK, May 30. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attack on the Kursk Region left one injured on Thursday night, acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

Also, debris from a downed drone damaged windows at Kursk City Clinical Hospital №1, he added.

"This night, the enemy attacked Kursk, using drones. So far, one civilian has been reported injured - a 27-year-old man who was driving [when a drone hit his car]. He has been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.