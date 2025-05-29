Over 20,000 people evacuated in Canada due to wildfires — TV

OTTAWA, May 29. /TASS/. More than 20,000 residents of Canada’s Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan provinces had to leave their homes due to wildfires, the CTV channel reported.

According to the news outlet, Manitoba was affected the most, where evacuation orders were issued to 17,000 people, including all 6,000 residents of the town of Flin Flon and its environs.

Over 5,000 residents have already had to leave their homes in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The evacuees are also being airlifted to major cities such as Winnipeg in Manitoba and Saskatoon in Saskatchewan.

There has been no information on casualties or damage.