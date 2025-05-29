Four people killed in South Korean Navy plane crash — news agency

SEOUL, May 29. /TASS/. The entire crew of the Republic of Korea P-3 Orion patrol plane that crashed in Pohang has been killed, with four bodies recovered, Yonhap reported.

According to the news agency, the bodies will be transported to the naval hospital in Pohang for identification.

Yonhap pointed out eight aircraft of the same type are currently in operation in the country and are used by naval units in Pohang and Jeju.

Earlier, it was reported that the crew of the crashed aircraft was conducting takeoff and landing exercises. The aircraft crashed approximately seven minutes after taking off from an airbase near Pohang.