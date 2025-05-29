Three people killed in South Korean Navy plane crash — news agency

SEOUL, May 29. /TASS/. At least three people on board a South Korean Navy P-3 Orion patrol plane were killed, Yonhap reported.

There were four people on board the military aircraft. According to the news agency, the Republic of Korea Navy is investigating the causes of the crash.

The aircraft took off from an airbase in Pohang at around 1:43 p.m. local time (3:43 a.m. GMT). At around 1:50 p.m. local time (3:50 a.m. GMT), eyewitnesses noticed smoke on a hill near the base. Firefighters have been dispatched to the scene.