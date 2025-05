STAVROPOL, May 29. /TASS/. Two men died in an explosion of an unidentified device in Russia’s southern city of Stavropol, the city’s mayor, Ivan Ulyanchenko, told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, an explosion occurred near an apartment house in Chekhov Street. As a result of the incident, two men died. The house sustained no damage, several cars were damaged," he said.