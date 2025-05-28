IN BRIEF: What is known about death of five teenagers in Siberia’s Baikalsk

IRKUTSK, May 28. /TASS/. Five teenagers were killed and four were wounded as a result of a stabbing attack in the town of Baikalsk in Siberia’s Irkutsk Region, the regional investigative committee said.

One of the victims was the suspected attacker.

Below are key facts about the fatal incident, as compiled by TASS.

Circumstances

- Investigators reported that the incident occurred when a group of young people was staying in a local house. Irkutsk Region Children’s Rights Commissioner Tatyana Afanasyeva said they gathered for a birthday party. At some point, one of them attacked others with a knife;

- As a result, four were killed instantly, while four others were hospitalized with injuries of varying degrees;

- The presumed attacker set the house ablaze and died in the fire;

- One of the victims was operated on, and may be transported to Irkutsk for further treatment, depending on his condition. Three minors are receiving psychological assistance, as they are in the state of profound shock;

- The victim who was operated on is in grave condition, Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev said;

Response

- The Irkutsk Region department of the Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal case into a murder of two or more individuals, and attempted murder of two or more individuals;

- A crisis response center has been set up in connection with the incident.