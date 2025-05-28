Two apartment buildings damaged while repelling drone attack on Bryansk

BRYANSK, May 28. /TASS/. Two apartment buildings were damaged when a massive drone attack was being repelled in the western Russian city of Bryansk, Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

"While repelling a massive enemy attack, two apartment buildings were damaged in the Fokinsky district of Bryansk. The fasade was damaged in one of the buildings. Five commercial halls were damaged in the other," he wrote.

No casualties were reported.

Earlier in the day, windows were smashed in another residential building in the same district. Six cars were damaged.