Unidentified man caught on camera trying to poison animals at Moscow Zoo — Zoo’s director

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Cameras have caught a man trying to poison animals at the Moscow Zoo, the Zoo’s director, Svetlana Akulova said.

"Today, we witnessed a flagrant case of cruelty to our animals. A heinous crime was committed on the premises of the Moscow Zoo - an attempt to poison our animals," she wrote on her official Telegram channel.

Thus, according to Akulova, while making a regular inspection of the lynx and leopard enclosures, zoo attendants "spotted scattered pills of unknown origin." "CCTV cameras caught footage of an unidentified man tossing them over the fences," she explained. In her words, this was not an "accident or some kind of prank," but a "deliberate, cold-blooded attempt to kill the animals" kept at the zoo.

"We have launched an in-house probe and will contact law enforcement agencies to open a criminal investigation," she stated. "We don’t rule out that this was part of a larger plot and if that is the case this man's accomplices will be brought to justice as well.".