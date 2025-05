MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Air Defense system thwarted an attack of two more drones heading to Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Air Defenses of the Russian Ministry of Defense repelled the attack of two more enemy drones flying to Moscow. Emergency service specialists are working on the crash site," the mayor said.

In total, six drones flying to Moscow were destroyed after midnight.