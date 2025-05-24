Oil leak occurs in pipeline in Northwest Libya — company

TUNIS, May 25. /TASS/. An oil leak occurred in a pipeline to the south of the city of Zawiya in Northeast Libya, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on its page in Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia).

"NOC maintenance and emergency and rescue service teams continue eliminating the oil leak occurred in the pipeline to the south of the city of Zawiya," the company said.

Oil deliveries from the Hamada Oilfield over this pipeline were halted immediately, NOC noted.

The team of specialists "is looking into causes of the leak, take measures to remove spilled oil and eliminate possible environmental pollution," the company added.