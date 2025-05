MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions have been introduced for operations of Domodedovo and Zhukovsky Airports in the Moscow Region, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, reports.

"Temporary restrictions for arrivals and departures of aircraft were introduced in Domodedovo and Zhukovsky Airports from 11:35 p.m. Moscow time (08:35 p.m. GMT)," the authority said.

Air harbors neither receive nor provide for departures of flights temporarily, the air regulator added.