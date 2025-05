BERLIN, May 23. /TASS/. A 39-year-old woman who was detained on suspicion of committing a knife attack at Hamburg’s main railway terminal acted alone, the police said.

"The detained person is a 39-year-old woman. Based on current evidence, she acted alone. An investigation is underway," the police said, adding that the number of those injured is being verified. However, some of the injured are reportedly in critical condition.