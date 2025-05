ORYOL, May 23. /TASS/. A helicopter has crashed near the village of Naryshkino in the Oryol Region's Uritsky District, the area's Joint Dispatcher Service told TASS.

"Everything happened near Naryshkino. All the firefighters rushed there," the service reported, adding that the settlement's population was not affected.

The service also clarified to TASS that it currently has no information regarding the helicopter’s ownership.