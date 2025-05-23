{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Drones damage 20 apartments in Yelets, Lipetsk Region — governor

"The man who lived in the most affected apartment was not injured by the shrapnel," Igor Artamonov added

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have damaged 20 apartments In Yelets, Lipetsk Region, Governor Igor Artamonov said on Telegram.

"It was previously established that 20 apartments were damaged, one of them suffered more than the rest. The roof and windows need to be restored," he wrote.

According to the governor, his first deputy Alexander Ryabchenko is working at the crash site of a drone on an apartment building. Together with Acting Mayor Vyacheslav Zhabin, they assess the situation, damage and communicate with the residents.

"The man who lived in the most affected apartment was not injured by the shrapnel. He's fine. He will temporarily stay with relatives," the head of the region said.

He noted that the government will help restore the building.

"The acting mayor has already received all the instructions. All necessary assistance will be provided to the affected. On my instructions, Alexander Nikolayevich went to the hospital to visit the Yelets residents who were injured at the enterprise. Fortunately, there are no serious cases. I wish everyone a speedy recovery," the governor added.

Head of Kursk Region district wounded in Ukrainian attack taken to Moscow to Cito
"The doctors immediately sent the wounded man for examination, performed a CT scan, and are now preparing for surgery," said Alexander Khinshtein
Read more
Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk Region mined everything one may pick up — sapper
The residents of the Kursk Region warmly welcome the demining specialists working tirelessly to clear their land
Read more
Ukraine hits behind Russian lines with drones to disrupt military supply routes — MP
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defenses downed 485 Ukrainian drones over Russia's constituencies between 5 p.m. GMT on May 20 and 5 a.m. GMT on May 22
Read more
Yuan’s share in international transactions falls to 3.5% in April — SWIFT
As a result, the yuan dropped to fifth place among the most actively used currencies in global transactions
Read more
Russia hits Patriot position in Dnepropetrovsk Region with Iskander-M missile — top brass
"As a result of the missile strike, the AN/MPQ-65 counter-battery radar station, the combat control cabin and two launchers of the Patriot missile system were destroyed," the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Major US Banks want to create joint stablecoin — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the final decision will depend on the assessment of demand for such currency from bank customers
Read more
Global LNG carriers’ fleet up 7.5% in 2024 — report
During the period until 2031, 337 gas carriers more will be built
Read more
Portnov's killer fired at least 9 shots, fled with two accomplices — EFE
Authorities are now analyzing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify potential suspects and gather additional evidence
Read more
Trump believes talks with Iran 'moving in right direction' — White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed out that the US leader previously spoke over the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Read more
Israel reports airstrike on Beqaa Valley in western Lebanon
The army's target was a "military site containing rocket launchers and weapons" used by Hezbollah armed formations
Read more
US approves deliveries of Javelin missiles worth almost $300 million to Estonia
The deal includes 800 missiles, 84 launchers and other equipment and spare parts, as well as servicing and maintenance costs
Read more
Putin instructs authorities to define urgent tasks for restoring regions bordering Ukraine
During the meeting with the President, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that three settlements in the region "practically ceased to exist" due to attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Security zones must be created in Kharkov, Sumy regions — Russian lawmaker
According to Sergey Mironov, Ukrainian troops have been kicked out of the Kursk Region and will be chased away even further
Read more
UN wants to see conflict in Ukraine over — spokesman on Ukrainian drone attack
Stephane Dujarric emphasized that the UN's position remains inchanged
Read more
US to be complicit in potential Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities — MFA
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi added that Teheran's nuclear program is under comprehensive IAEA monitoring and none of the agency's reports have indicated any deviation from its peaceful nature
Read more
No reason to panic over US’ Golden Dome plans — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov also noted that with the Golden Dome defensive shield, the air defense system receives space-located interceptors, which is "extremely destabilizing"
Read more
Berlin worried US may jettison Ukraine in favor of partnership with Russia — media
In Berlin's view, this would constitute a "worst-case scenario"
Read more
Moscow Region airports experiencing delays this evening
Passengers should refer to updated schedules and plan accordingly
Read more
Trump reviews relations with Russia realizing futility of previous US policy — expert
According to Sushentsov, "the American leader actually recognizes the existence of a multipolar world"
Read more
Putin assures Russia will respond to Ukrainian attacks
The Russian leader called head of the Kursk Region’s Belovsky District Nikolay Volobuyev, who was earlier injured in a Ukrainian UAV strike and now remains in a hospital
Read more
Russia calls for investigation into UN report on situation in Ukraine — envoy
"The secretary-general's report prepared for our meeting in the part concerning Ukraine mentions the Russian civilian population affected by the conflict only once, with regard to displaced persons," Vasily Nebenzya declared
Read more
Federal Antimonopoly Service sees no need to ban diesel fuel exports
"The situation in the retail fuel market is stable," head of the service Vitaly Korolyov told
Read more
Russian diplomat explains who can sign memorandum with Russia for Ukraine
Maxim Musikhin stressed that there should be secure guarantees that the settlement agreement is signed on the Ukrainian part by "a person who is mandated by the people to do that"
Read more
Eight wounded after Ukrainian HIMARS rocket attack on DPR — first responders
Four HIMARS rockets were fired
Read more
Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk Regions under Russian army’s control — officer
The enemy has been trying to win a foothold there for a long time, deploying a lot of manpower and combat vehicles, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Kalashnikov ships first batch of MultiCam colored AK-12K rifles to customer
The concern highlighted that the compact AK-12K was specifically designed to meet the needs of the Airborne Troops
Read more
EU 'shooting itself in the foot' by imposing high duties on Russian fertilizers — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov believes that "the markets in other directions will compensate for the European duties"
Read more
Buffer zone and rebuilding border areas: what Putin told government
The head of state tasked the government with drafting a comprehensive program of rebuilding the affected border areas "within the shortest possible timeframe"
Read more
Shots fired outside CIA headquarters, one individual wounded — TV channel
According to the report, a woman was injured
Read more
Putin orders to prepare border areas restoration program
The program must be provided with required financial and material resources, the president noted
Read more
First foreign customer to start operation of Su-57E fifth-generation fighter in 2025
The Su-57 is the world’s sole fifth-generation fighter that has proven its ability in a real combat environment to efficiently counter Western-made air defense systems
Read more
Unlike the West, Russia involves local specialists in its projects in Africa — MFA
Andrey Panyukhov noted that strengthening the human resources potential of Africa remained an important area of cooperation
Read more
Poland will not send troops to Ukraine even if Trump asks for it — presidential candiate
Karol Nawrocki reminded that Ukraine was not a member of NATO
Read more
EU sanctions are reaction to exposure of Kiev's chemical attacks — Russian mission at OPCW
On the OPCW platform, Russian representatives, along with representatives from several other states, have condemned these illegal unilateral sanctions and restrictions, calling for an end to such practices
Read more
Global lithium supply exceeds demand, prices drop sevenfold in 18 months
According to Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Subsoil Use Oleg Kazakov, Russia currently possesses "a very large amount" of lithium
Read more
EU not discussing use of frozen Russian assets as part of sanctions package
Official spokesperson of the European Commission Paula Pinho said the President of the European Commission has already mentioned the elements of the new sanctions package
Read more
Russian bomb experts sweep almost 100,000 acres of land in Kursk Region
The IMAC told TASS that the demining effort continues in six districts of the Kursk Region
Read more
Pentagon wants to squeeze money for space militarization by demonizing Moscow — analyst
Earlier, the US Defense Ministry claimed that Russia is allegedly working on an orbital satellite designed to carry nuclear armaments
Read more
Nepal investigates record of British who conquered Mount Everest with help of xenon
Xenon gas has never been used by climbers in Nepal, and that there was a need for a clear legislation on whether it should be banned
Read more
Head of Kursk Region district wounded in Ukrainian attack taken to Moscow to Cito
"The doctors immediately sent the wounded man for examination, performed a CT scan, and are now preparing for surgery," said Alexander Khinshtein
Read more
Kiev troops deliver massive strike on Kursk Region’s Lgov, 12 wounded
Four cars, one apartment building and two houses were damaged
Read more
Less than a hundred aid trucks arrive in Gaza, like 'drop in the ocean' — minister
The government of Gaza estimates that around 500 trucks with aid need to cross into the enclave every day to meet even the basic needs of its residents
Read more
Iran to allow monitoring of its nuclear activities if sanctions lifted — minister
The fifth round of negotiations between Iran and the United States will take place in Rome on May 23
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions
Two people were injured in Tula as a result of the drone attack, regional head Dmitry Milyaev said
Read more
Project Rassvet by Bureau 1440 to be Russia’s response to Starlink — Roscosmos
The Russia’s space corporation will create low orbiting broadband communications
Read more
Serbia joins Single Euro Payments Area
Practical use of SEPA standards in Serbia is expected to start in May 2026
Read more
Algeria drafts new UN Security Council resolution on Gaza — Israel
"The draft demands the lifting of restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the release of prisoners, and a complete withdrawal from Gaza?" the statement reads
Read more
Russian MFA praises Trump for calling out 'root causes' of Ukraine conflict
Maria Zakharova noted that for the first time in the last decade, "a figure who voiced the phrase 'the root cause of the crisis' has appeared in the US political landscape"
Read more
Bank of Russia sets official dollar rate at 79.74 rubles for May 23
The official euro rate was lowered by 1.1 rubles to 90.2004 rubles
Read more
Iran to deliver devastating blow on Israel if nuclear facilities attacked — IRGC
According to CNN's sources in US ruling circles, the probability of such an attack has increased significantly in recent months
Read more
Zelensky's office ignores heavy manpower losses — MP
Dmitry Razumkov noted that the situation is similar across the entire front, in many units
Read more
G7 threatens tougher sanctions against Russia if it continues Ukraine hostilities
"If such a ceasefire is not agreed, we will continue to explore all possible options, including options to maximize pressure such as further ramping up sanctions," the G7 stated
Read more
Around 900,000 foreign nationals visited Russia in Q1
The deputy prime minister Dmitry Chernyshenko added that inbound tourism to Russia is expected to increase by approximately 15% this year compared to the previous year
Read more
Colonel General Mordvichev appointed commander-in-chief of Russia’s Ground Forces
Andrey Mordvichev, who was commander of the Battlegroup Center, succeeded Oleg Salyukov
Read more
Facing inevitability of Russia's win, Trump shifts US course on Ukraine — expert
"The United States is gradually withdrawing from its role as an active participant in the Ukrainian crisis," Andrey Sushentsov said
Read more
Trump's rumored claim Russia is not ready for peace contradicts official stance — Kremlin
"We know what Trump stated to Putin," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Russian troops liberate Novaya Poltavka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russian forces struck a Ukrainian aircraft repair workshop, a military airfield and deployment sites of Ukraine’s armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 138 areas over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Rostec says produces remote-controlled ground drone Irbis
Tests are currently underway with the installation of various combat modules, a Rostec spokesperson told TASS
Read more
Increasing number of extraregional players trying to interfere in Caspian affairs — Lavrov
Russia consistently assumes that five Caspian countries have the sole competence to resolve the Caspian issues, the Russian top diplomat stressed
Read more
Brussels beginning to regret naming Kallas EU foreign policy chief — SVR
"Kaja Kallas is a visible manifestation of the European Union’s crisis," the statement reads
Read more
Press review: Russia sees Arctic development as vital and West to bolster Syria stability
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 22nd
Read more
Press review: US shuns EU sanctions on Russia as Zelensky suggests three talks venues
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 21st
Read more
Zapad group says destroyed 14 Ukrainian UAVs, 7 Starlink stations on May 22
According to head of the group's press center Ivan Bigma, two Ukrainian servicemen surrendered
Read more
Israeli air force carries out strike on building in southern Lebanon — media
According to the outlet, Israeli drones can be seen patrolling over the settlement
Read more
Trump believes Russia winning in conflict with Ukraine — news agency
According to the report, the US leader "repeated a number of the Kremlin’s talking points," thus letting the European leaders know that he was inclined to acknowledge Russia’s military superiority in the conflict with Ukraine
Read more
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes off Japan
There was no information about casualties or damage
Read more
No room for mistakes in planning Putin-Trump summit — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov specified that it is even more premature to speak of any specific dates for the summit
Read more
Putin presents Russia's highest award to diplomatic stalwart Lavrov at Kremlin ceremony
The Russian foreign minister received the order "for his outstanding merits to the homeland, his great contribution to the development and implementation of Russia's foreign policy line, as well as many years of fruitful state service"
Read more
Putin announces decision to create buffer zone along border with Ukraine
Russian armed forces are actively working to accomplish this task, the Russian leader stated
Read more
Sudan receives from Russia data important for restoration of its mining industry
The technical arm of Sudanese Ministry of Minerals revealed that it had lost all its geological maps and technical reports due to the war
Read more
Russian troops poised to advance on four fronts after taking Novaya Poltavka — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the liberation of Novaya Poltavka on May 22 "has driven a serious wedge" between Ukrainian military units headquartered in Krasnoarmeysk and Konstantinovka
Read more
Houthis report second missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport today
According to the movement's military spokesman Yahya Saree, the hypersonic ballistic missile has successfully reached its target
Read more
Plane crash in San Diego brings deaths — media
According to the outlet, all the dead were on board the plane
Read more
Vietnam’s coffee exports soar to $3.8 bln in 4M 2024 — news agency
According to the report, coffee demonstrated the highest growth among all Vietnamese export agricultural commodities
Read more
Ex-German Chancellor still positively views Nord Stream 2 project — Bild
Speaking about the importance of natural gas supplies to the country, Gerhard Schroeder pointed out that renewable energy sources are unreliable due to their dependence on weather conditions
Read more
Only five Caspian states must protect basin’s ecosystem — official
Andrey Yatskin also considers it necessary to work out and introduce measures to adjust to climate change, protect ecosystem diversity, and support the development of a sustainable economy of the region
Read more
No quick end to Ukraine conflict, talks may drag on for months — Merz
The German Chancellor denied the view that the US government is losing interest in attempts to find a solution through negotiations
Read more
Baltics may become scene of permanent Russia-West confrontation — Tusk
The Polish prime minister emphasized that suspicious incidents near critical infrastructure in the region are likely to increase in frequency
Read more
Turkey to continue mediation for peace settlement in Ukraine — Security Council
"Turkey will continue peace diplomacy and mediating efforts to achieve stable and just peace in Ukraine," the statement says
Read more
Anapa's summer season to proceed despite beach closures — deputy PM
Dmitry Chernyshenko emphasized that Anapa and the Temryuksky district are organizing an extensive summer event program, featuring gastronomic and sports festivals, as well as winery tours. Sanatoriums and hotels with swimming pools are fully prepared to welcome tourists
Read more
Kiev targets non-military sites in Russia's border areas — Putin
In its drone raids, the Ukrainian army searches for civilian vehicles, including ambulances and agricultural machinery, the head of state noted
Read more
Russia’s steel output down 5.1% YOY in April — WSA
Steel production in the country within four months of this year lost 4.5% to 23.4 mln metric tons
Read more
Idea of 'coalition of the willing' proves Europe’s suicidal tendencies — French historian
According to Emmanuel Todd's assessments, similar suicidal trends are seen in anti-Russian measures "which harm Europe the most"
Read more
Russia receives Ukraine’s counter-list for 1,000-for-1,000 POW swap — Kremlin
The agreement regarding this exchange was initially reached during negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul
Read more
Russian air defense systems thwart attack by eight drones flying toward Moscow
Overall, 48 drones attacking the Russian capital have been repulsed since midnight
Read more
Erdogan says no intention of running for president again
The president stressed that Turkey can no longer move forward with the current constitution
Read more
NASA, Space X postpone Cargo Dragon undocking to May 23
SpaceX noted that unfavorable weather conditions off the Florida coast, where the spacecraft is expected to land, prompted the delay
Read more
Granddaughter of Cold War-era Soviet leader dies after being hit by train near Moscow
The woman attempted to cross the rail tracks away from the established safe crossing
Read more
Ukrainian military mined Kursk Region with NATO-made munitions — sapper
According to the commander of a demining squad from the International Mine Action Center, in paricular, the sappers discovered the US-made M6 mines and the Claymore anti-personnel mines
Read more
Suspect in killing of two Israeli diplomats in US acted alone, says Justice Department
US Justice Department chief Pam Bondi stressed that the suspect will be "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law"
Read more
Belarus, Hungary sign roadmap for cooperation in nuclear energy
The document was signed by representatives of the Nuclear Power Department at the Energy Ministry, the Belarusian NPP and the Paks 2 NPP
Read more
Former Ukrainian commander-in-chief admits return to 2022 borders impossible
As long as Russia has sufficient resources, there's no way this will happen, Valery Zaluzhny said
Read more
Vulnerable economies may be hit by US tariffs — UNCTAD
Import tariffs of the US may total as much as 50% for Lesotho, 49% for Cambodia, and 48% for Laos
Read more
Colombia extradites man accused of stealing $413,000 worth of jewelry in Russian airport
Official representative of the Interior Ministry Irina Volk said that the attacker, together with other Colombians, stole jewelry and personal property from Russian and Turkey citizens in 2012
Read more
Russian, Chinese security chiefs to meet in Moscow on May 26
"This will be the 10th edition of consultations on public security, justice and law enforcement within the framework of the mechanism of interaction with the Chinese side," the statement says
Read more
Plane that crashed in San Diego falls in military neighborhood
The cause of the crash is unknown
Read more
TOS-1A Solntsepyok-1A ammunition creates long-lived shock wave — Rostec
The state corporation specified that the Solntsepyok munition creates a very high temperature, burning everything that can burn
Read more
US to say goodbye to pennies in early 2026 — WSJ
Retailers will be asked to round prices up or down to the nearest five cents
Read more
South African calls president's visit to US success
The purpose of the visit was to restore and revitalize bilateral relations between South Africa and the United State
Read more
Two killed in small plane crash in California — police
The authorities warned that casualty figures were not final
Read more
Russia is capable of supplying global demand for rare earth metals
Oleg Kazakov said that Russia possesses 28.5 mln tonnes of reserves in explored deposits
Read more