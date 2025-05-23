Drones damage 20 apartments in Yelets, Lipetsk Region — governor

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have damaged 20 apartments In Yelets, Lipetsk Region, Governor Igor Artamonov said on Telegram.

"It was previously established that 20 apartments were damaged, one of them suffered more than the rest. The roof and windows need to be restored," he wrote.

According to the governor, his first deputy Alexander Ryabchenko is working at the crash site of a drone on an apartment building. Together with Acting Mayor Vyacheslav Zhabin, they assess the situation, damage and communicate with the residents.

"The man who lived in the most affected apartment was not injured by the shrapnel. He's fine. He will temporarily stay with relatives," the head of the region said.

He noted that the government will help restore the building.

"The acting mayor has already received all the instructions. All necessary assistance will be provided to the affected. On my instructions, Alexander Nikolayevich went to the hospital to visit the Yelets residents who were injured at the enterprise. Fortunately, there are no serious cases. I wish everyone a speedy recovery," the governor added.