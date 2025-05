MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian air defenses repelled an attack by another four drones heading towards Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported.

"The Russian Defense Ministry’s air defenses shot down four more enemy drones flying towards Moscow," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Thus, since the beginning of the day, the air defenses have downed 38 drones heading towards the capital. The previous day, the mayor reported the destruction of 27 enemy drones in the afternoon.