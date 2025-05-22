North Korea’s Kim witnesses serious accident during new warship launch — agency

SEOUL, May 22. /TASS/. A serious accident occurred during the launch of a new North Korean torpedo boat destroyer when leader Kim Jong Un was watching the ceremony, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The event attended by Kim was held in the port of Chongjin on May 21. According to KCNA, the incident was caused by the loss of balance when the warship was being launched. Sections of the vessel’s bottom were crushed, it said.

"Kim Jon Un watched the whole process of the incident and made stern assessment saying that it was a serious accident and criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism," KCNA said, adding that he demanded that the ship be restored before the June meeting of the ruling party’s central committee. According to Kim, the accident was blow on "the dignity and self-respect" of the state.