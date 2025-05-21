{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Zaporozhye NPP says Ukrainian drones attacked its training center

According to the statement, the training center, which sits not far from the plant, is regularly used to upgrade skills and rehearse certain actions

MELITOPOL, May 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces carried out several drone attacks on the training center of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, according to the plant.

"Ukrainian forces today repeatedly attacked the unique training center of the Zaporozhye NPP. Ukrainian drones hit the roof of Building G of the Zaporozhye NPP’s training center, which houses the world's only full-scale reactor hall simulator. No one was injured as a result of the attacks. No critical damage has been done," the plant said in a statement on Telegram.

According to the statement, the training center, which sits not far from the plant, is regularly used to upgrade skills and rehearse certain actions.

"Such Ukrainian attacks are terrorist acts that threaten the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," the statement said.

In one of the attacks, a Ukrainian drone was neutralized near the training center on April 17. Later that day, the Ukrainian suicide drones attacked the town of Energodar near the plant. Also in April, Ukrainian drones twice hit the roof of the ZNPP training center. While the simulator itself did not sustain damage, the roof of the building did.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
