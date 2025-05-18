At least two dead, 17 injured after Mexican Navy vessel collides with Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK, May 18. /TASS/. At least two people were killed and 17 more sustained injuries after a Mexican Navy sailing vessel, the Cuauhtemoc, with over 270 crew on board, crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, the New York Post daily reported on Sunday citing its sources in emergencies services.

"A massive Mexican navy tall ship on a goodwill visit to New York slammed into the Brooklyn Bridge late Saturday — toppling its huge masts in a horrifying scene that left two dead and 17 injured, including two critically, according to fire officials and sources," the daily reported.

"The majestic Cuauhtemoc — which has a crew of 277, mostly cadets — apparently lost power as it was sailing out of New York on its way to Iceland and the current carried it into the road deck of the bridge around 8:30 p.m. [local time on Saturday], according to [New York] Mayor Eric Adams and footage of the crash," the New York Post specified.

The daily later specified that four of the injured people in the incident remained at hospitals in critical condition.

According to the US-based daily, the ship, including 277 crewmembers, is on an eight month training tour that includes 22 ports in 15 countries. New York was the third stop on a trip that included visits to Jamaica, Iceland, and Portugal.

The daily also reported that "The arrival of the Cuauhtemoc gave Big Apple residents a preview of next year’s Sail4th event, which celebrates America’s 250th birthday.".