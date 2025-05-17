Car explosion in California was caused by bomb — mayor

NEW YORK, May 18. /TASS/. An explosive device detonated in a vehicle in the US city of Palm Springs, California, according to Mayor Ron DeHarte.

It has been confirmed that it was a bomb, either placed inside or near the vehicle, he said according to Reuters. The mayor also confirmed that one person was killed in the incident.

Earlier reports indicated that a car exploded near a medical center in Palm Springs. The blast shattered windows in nearby houses. Local authorities have not ruled out the possibility of a terrorist attack.