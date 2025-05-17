Explosion occurs in California, leaving one person dead

NEW YORK, May 18. /TASS/. An explosion occurred near a medical center in the US city of Palm Springs, California, according to local authorities.

The explosion happened at approximately 11:00 a.m. (9:00 p.m. Moscow time), police and fire crews are on the scene.

According to NBC News, a vehicle may have exploded near the medical center. Sources cited by the network also reported that at least one person was killed, though their identity has not yet been confirmed. Local authorities have not ruled out the possibility of a terrorist act.