1.27 mln hectares of forests consumed by wildfires in Transbaikal Region in 2025

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. More than 460 forest fires on an area of 1.27 million hectares have been registered in Russia’s Transbaikal Region since the beginning of the year, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS.

"Since the beginning of the year, there have been 463 forest fires on an area of 1.27 hectares and 922 dry grass fires on an area 63,400 hectares," it said.

Most of the fires were caused by a human factor: violations of fire safety rules, cross threading of electricity cable amid strong winds, unauthorized dumps near settlements. "Ninety-four people, including 40 minors, have been identified as being responsible for starting fires since the year beginning. Three criminal cases have been initiated," it added.

Currently, thirty-five wildfires are threatening several settlements in the region. Firefighting operations involve more than 5,000 rescuers and 556 specialized vehicles, including a Be-200 plane and a Mi-8 helicopter.