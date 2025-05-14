At least 6 people killed in Libya clashes — health official

TUNIS, May 15. /TASS/. At least six people were killed and about 70 others injured in armed clashes that took place in the Libyan capital overnight into Wednesday, Tripoli Health Department spokesman Mohammed Abdel Wahab said.

According to the official, among the dead are five fighters and one foreign civilian, the Libya Press news agency reported. The report described the civilian as a worker from Egypt, saying he was caught in gunfire on Tripoli streets.

The news website Al Wasat earlier reported that three civilians fell prey to the armed clashes in the Libyan capital.

According to the news website, power was out in some areas of Tripoli. Gunfire was heard in the city throughout Wednesday, despite a ceasefire announced by the Defense Ministry of the Government of National Unity.

Clashes erupted between the 444th Combat Brigade and the Stability Support Apparatus, a Libyan security force, following the assassination of the head of the apparatus, Abdelghani al-Kikli, at the brigade’s headquarters.