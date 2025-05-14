Fire near Tsiolkovsky town poses no threat to Vostochny spaceport — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. A fire that broke out near the restricted-access town of Tsiolkovsky in the Amur Region in Russia’s Far East has been contained and poses no threat to the community and the infrastructure of the Vostochny spaceport, the State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported on Wednesday.

"The fire near Tsiolkovsky has been contained and there is no threat to the town and the Vostochny infrastructure. All the spaceport’s units continue operating in normal mode and all planned measures are being carried out in compliance with the work schedule," the space agency said in a statement.

The regional civil defense and fire safety center reported earlier on Wednesday that the fire had been fully extinguished.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry reported on Tuesday that vegetation was ablaze on an area of 8 km near Tsiolkovsky and that dry weather and strong wind gusts of up to 24 m/s contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.