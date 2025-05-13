Over 20 Russian residents wounded, six killed in Kiev's strikes during 3-day truce — envoy

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Over 20 residents of Russian regions were wounded and six of them killed in Ukrainian strikes during a three-day truce declared by Russia before May 9 Victory Day celebrations, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS on Tuesday.

"During the three-day ceasefire, Ukrainian armed formations damaged residential buildings, medical vehicles, cars and commercial sites. There were also casualties among civilians. Twenty-three civilians were wounded and six of them died," the envoy said.

The "most outrageous" cases of Kiev’s strikes during the ceasefire were recorded in the Kursk Region where a man died in the shelling of the settlement of Zvannoye from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems while a woman was killed after a Ukrainian drone dropped an air bomb on the village of Glushkovo, he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a three-day ceasefire during the days of celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. The truce lasted from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11. During that period, Russia halted all military operations. The Russian president made this decision for humanitarian reasons.