MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Over the past week, 70 civilians, including 6 children, were injured in a number of Russian regions in Ukrainian attacks that left 21 people killed, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy, told TASS.

"In the past week, Nazi attacks affected 91 civilians, leaving 70 people, including six children, injured and 21 people killed," the diplomat said.

According to Miroshnik, residents of the Kursk, Belgorod, and Kherson regions as well as the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were hardest hit. Ukrainian troops used heavy artillery, including cluster munitions, long-range HIMARS rockets, and combat drones for strikes in those Russian regions, and they dropped air bombs in the Kursk Region, he added.