GENICHESK, May 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have launched a strike on a memorial to the fallen heroes of the Great Patriotic War in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Kiev militants carried out a mean-spirited attack on a memorial to the fallen heroes of the Great Patriotic War in the village of Brilyovka in the Alyoshkinsky District. The strike caused serious damage to the monument. This is extreme cynicism and an act of vandalism," he wrote on Telegram.

Saldo added that the Ukrainian armed forces had also shelled Alyoskhi, Kakhovka, Velikaya Lepetikha, Gornostayevka, Dnepryany, Kazachyi Lagerya, Malaya Lepetikha, Novaya Machka, Sagi, Staraya Zbruyevka, Tavriysk and Topolyovka.

"The strikes caused two forest fires spanning a total of 0.3 hectares in the Alyoshkinsky and Velikolepetikhinsky municipal districts. A private house was damaged in the village of Topolyovka in the Novokakhvosky Urban District," the Kherson Region governor specified.