Seven wounded in attack on traffic police officers in Makhachkala

MAKHACHKALA, May 5. /TASS/. The number of those hurt in an attack on a traffic police squad in Makhachkala has risen to seven, Dagesatn’s health ministry said.

"Medical personnel are taking effort to save the live of those wounded in a shootout in Makhachkala. According to preliminary data, seven people were hurt," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, one police officer was killed. "Two others, including one in a critical condition, were taken to a hospital. Two badly wounded gunmen were also hospitalized," it said.

Among those wounded are two civilians, including a 17-year-old girl. "Medics say they are in condition of medium gravity," the health ministry said, adding that one of those wounded died in hospital.