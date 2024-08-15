At least two killed, five wounded in Israeli strike on West Bank

DUBAI, August 15. /TASS/. Two people were killed and five injured in a strike by Israeli aviation on a refugee camp in the West Bank, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the news agency, following an Israeli drone attack on residential buildings at the Balata refugee camp and the eastern suburb of Nablus, at least two Palestinians were killed, while at least five people were wounded. It was reported that one of those injured was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Earlier, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported seven fatalities and ten injuries in Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip. According to it, following a strike on a residential block, mostly women and children were hurt.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.