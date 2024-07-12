Flight recorders found after SSJ 100 crash can be decoded

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The flight recorders recovered after the SSJ 100 plane crash near Moscow can be deciphered, law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"The flight data and cockpit voice recorders, so-called black boxes, which were found at the crash site in the Moscow Region are subject to decoding and have been handed over to the IAC (the Interstate Aviation Committee - TASS)," the spokesperson said.

On Friday afternoon, a Sukhoi SuperJet 100 (SSJ 100) owned by the Gazprom Avia company took to the skies after an overhaul at the Lukhovitsy plant heading to Vnukovo Airport, but crashed in the Kolomna urban district near Moscow. The exact crash site is a forest area near the village of Bolshoye Karasevo, but the local people were not in danger. The three crew members who were on board died.