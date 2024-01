BAKU, January 19. /TASS/. A magnitude 5.1 earthquake has rocked Azerbaijan, according to the seismological center of the Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences.

The epicenter was located 15 kilometers southwest off the city of Shirvan with a population of around 70,000.

No casualties or damage were reported.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the magnitude of the earthquake in Azerbaijan was 4.8. The epicenter lied a depth of ten kilometers.