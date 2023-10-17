Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Iran

DUBAI, October 17. /TASS/. An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale has hit southern Iran, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

The epicenter of the disaster was 18 miles north of the city of Bandar Abbas, where 352,000 people live. The earthquake had a depth of 7 miles.

No injuries or damage were reported. This is the third earthquake in the area during the day. Earlier, the US Geological Survey and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center recorded earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.3 and 5.2.