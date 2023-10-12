French investigators looking into alleged poisoning of ex-Russian TV journalist

PARIS, October 12. /TASS/. The Paris prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the alleged poisoning of Marina Ovsyannikova, a former editor for Russia’s Channel One, a prosecution official told TASS.

"[Ovsyannikova] said that she felt sick after leaving her apartment. She decided that someone had tried to poison her," the official said, adding: "A judicial task force was ordered to open an investigation."

The incident took place earlier on Thursday. Agence France-Presse reported, citing a source close to the investigation, that Ovsyannikova had found a powder-like substance on a door knob in her apartment.

In early October, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court found Ovsyannikova guilty of spreading false information about the Russian Armed Forces, sentencing her in absentia to eight years and six months in prison. According to investigators, the defendant published some video footage and photos on social media on July 15, 2022, which contained false information about the activities of the Russian army in its special military operation.

Ovsyannikova escaped from house arrest in October 2022 and was put on an international wanted list.