Six Ukrainian drones destroyed over Kursk Region during day

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Six Ukrainian drones were jammed in Russia’s Kursk Region bordering Ukraine during the day, the region’s governor, Roman Starovoit, said.

"Ukrainian drones were destroyed by electronic warfare means near the villages of Ulanok, Yelizavetovka, Zarya, Tetkino, and Gordeyevka. One more drone was shot down near the Sudzha checkpoint," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, Ukrainian drones dropped explosive devices near Tetkino, Sudzha, and Goredeyevka. No one was hurt. "A falling kamikaze drone damaged two passenger cars in Tetkino," he added.