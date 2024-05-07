US citizen detained in northwest Moscow on charges of petty hooliganism

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. A US citizen, identified as Nycum William Russell, was detained by police in Moscow on charges of petty hooliganism, according to Moscow’s Khoroshevsky Court.

"He has already been sentenced to an administrative penalty," the court said without providing further details.

According to the REN-TV channel, the man was sentenced to a ten-day administrative arrest after being detained in a children’s library in the state of intoxication.

Law enforcement sources told TASS that Nycum arrived in Russia on a tourist visa and was staying with his friends, making a living as an English tutor.