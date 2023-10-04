DPR reports 35 Ukrainian attacks on its territory over past day

DONETSK, October 5. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 35 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Wednesday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 35 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said in a statement. "A total of 118 munitions of various types have been fired."

DPR Head Denis Pushilin announced earlier that two civilians were injured on Wednesday as a result of the Ukrainian attacks on the Kuibyshev district of Donetsk.