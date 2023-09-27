DPR reports 14 Ukrainian attacks on its territory in past day

DONETSK, September 27. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 14 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, leaving once civilian injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 14 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups. A male civilian was reported to have been injured at the Donetsk-Severny station," the mission said in a statement.

According to the mission, 35 munitions of various types were fired in total.

The attacks targeted Gorlovka, the Yasinovataya district and the republic’s administrative center of Donetsk.

A total of 11 shelling attacks occurred in the Donetsk direction, involving MLRS rounds and 155mm artillery shells, including with cluster charge. Two attacks were registered in Gorlovka and one in Yasinovataya.