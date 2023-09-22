Ukrainian military carries out 40 shelling attacks on DPR in past day

DONETSK, September 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out 40 shelling attacks on cities and villages in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, leaving seven civilians wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) said in a statement.

"The mission reported 40 shelling attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces in the past 24 hours," the statement reads. "A total of 163 munitions were fired. The enemy conducted 22 attacks involving 155 mm artillery systems in the Donetsk area; two attacks in the Gorlovka area involved 152 mm and 155 mm artillery systems; and 16 attacks by 155 mm artillery systems were recorded in the Yasinovataya area," the mission specified, adding that the attacks particularly involved cluster munitions.

The shelling left seven civilians wounded in the Kuibyshevsky District of Donetsk and Yasinovataya. Nine residential buildings and three infrastructure facilities were damaged.