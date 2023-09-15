Kiev troops fired 224 projectiles towards populated areas of DPR over past day

DONETSK, September 15. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian armed forces fired 224 various projectiles, including cluster munitions, towards populated areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Friday.

"In the Donetsk area, the adversary conducted 47 shelling attacks using 155mm artillery shells, including cluster munitions," the mission said in a statement. "Overall, 244 munitions of various types were fired."

Ukrainian fire targeted Valeryanovka, Gorlovka, Golmovsky, Donetsk, Zaitsevo, Makeyevka, Mikhailovka and the Yasinovataya district.

Two civilians were injured as a result of these attacks.